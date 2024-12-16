Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Shields Inter-Caste Couple from Family Threats

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed local police to protect an inter-caste couple facing threats from the wife's family. The court ordered six weeks of protection and mandated counselling for the family. The couple, legally married in September 2023, sought judicial intervention due to escalating threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:19 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Shields Inter-Caste Couple from Family Threats
  • India

An inter-caste couple in Uttarakhand has been granted police protection following threats from the wife's relatives, as directed by the Uttarakhand High Court. The directive, announced by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, demands the Bhagwanpur Police Station in Haridwar district to ensure the couple's safety for a period of six weeks.

In addition to providing protection, the court has ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) to summon the wife's maternal uncle and his sons for counselling sessions with the couple. This step aims to alleviate the familial tensions following the couple's marriage.

The couple, who married in September 2023, approached the high court citing threats from the wife's maternal uncle and his sons. Their marriage, validated by a legal registration certificate, was described as consensual between the adult partners.

