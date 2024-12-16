Philippines and Japan Forge Military Access Pact Amid Regional Tensions

The Philippine Senate has ratified a landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan, a move that will permit military deployments on each other's soil. This decision comes as both nations express growing concerns about China's assertive behavior in the East and South China Seas.

This agreement, approved unanimously by 19 senators, simplifies the entry of military equipment and personnel for training and disaster response. The Japanese ambassador, Kazuya Endo, was present at the Senate session, where Senate President Francis Escudero announced the treaty's ratification.

Japan and the Philippines, both strong U.S. allies, aim to counter China's influence in maritime disputes across the region. This accord is Japan's first in Asia, expanding its network of military cooperation agreements, similar to those it holds with Australia and Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)