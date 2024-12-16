Left Menu

Sitharaman Critiques Congress's Constitutional Amendments: A Political Perspective

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the Congress party for amending the Constitution to benefit the 'family' and 'dynasty' and accused them of being 'anti-women' for not passing the Women's Reservation Bill. She discussed the economic policies and freedom of speech curtailments during Congress rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:05 IST
Sitharaman Critiques Congress's Constitutional Amendments: A Political Perspective
Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman aimed sharp criticism at the Congress party, accusing it of amending the Constitution to favor a select 'family' and promote dynastic politics. She argued that these changes were self-serving rather than aimed at strengthening democracy.

Sitharaman also labeled the Congress party as 'anti-women' for failing to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, suggesting that the party caved under pressure from coalition allies. She highlighted the Modi government's commitment to women's empowerment, contrasting it with what she described as Congress's failure in this area.

The minister wasn't limited to recent criticisms; she also touched upon Congress's economic policies over decades and its historical track record on freedom of speech, citing instances such as the banning of films that criticized the then leadership. The debate is set to continue in the Rajya Sabha, with no time constraints on speakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024