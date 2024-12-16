Sitharaman Critiques Congress's Constitutional Amendments: A Political Perspective

In a fiery address in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman aimed sharp criticism at the Congress party, accusing it of amending the Constitution to favor a select 'family' and promote dynastic politics. She argued that these changes were self-serving rather than aimed at strengthening democracy.

Sitharaman also labeled the Congress party as 'anti-women' for failing to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, suggesting that the party caved under pressure from coalition allies. She highlighted the Modi government's commitment to women's empowerment, contrasting it with what she described as Congress's failure in this area.

The minister wasn't limited to recent criticisms; she also touched upon Congress's economic policies over decades and its historical track record on freedom of speech, citing instances such as the banning of films that criticized the then leadership. The debate is set to continue in the Rajya Sabha, with no time constraints on speakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)