Russian Advances in Eastern Donetsk: Control of Key Villages
Russian forces have reportedly captured the villages of Yelyzavetivka and Shevchenko in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. The reports, made by Russian state media, remain unverified by independent sources, highlighting ongoing tensions and military strategies in the region.
Updated: 16-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:46 IST
Russian troops reportedly gained control of the village of Yelyzavetivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This information was reported by the Russian state news agency RIA, citing sources from the defense ministry.
Moscow's appointed leader of the region had previously informed Russian state news agency TASS that Russia had captured another village, Shevchenko, in the same area.
As these developments unfold, Reuters has stated that it could not independently confirm the reports from the battlefield, underscoring the challenges in verifying claims amid the ongoing conflict.
