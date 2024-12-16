Left Menu

Russian Advances in Eastern Donetsk: Control of Key Villages

Russian forces have reportedly captured the villages of Yelyzavetivka and Shevchenko in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. The reports, made by Russian state media, remain unverified by independent sources, highlighting ongoing tensions and military strategies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:46 IST
Russian Advances in Eastern Donetsk: Control of Key Villages
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian troops reportedly gained control of the village of Yelyzavetivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This information was reported by the Russian state news agency RIA, citing sources from the defense ministry.

Moscow's appointed leader of the region had previously informed Russian state news agency TASS that Russia had captured another village, Shevchenko, in the same area.

As these developments unfold, Reuters has stated that it could not independently confirm the reports from the battlefield, underscoring the challenges in verifying claims amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024