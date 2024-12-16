Ukraine reported on Monday a significant casualty toll among North Korean units aiding Russian forces in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency revealed losses over the weekend around several villages, underscoring the presence of North Korean troops as reported by President Zelenskiy.

Russia has yet to officially comment on or confirm the presence of North Korean troops, while a Kremlin spokesperson directed inquiries to the Defence Ministry, which remains silent. Meanwhile, North Korea dismissed initial deployment reports as baseless.

Despite initial denials from Pyongyang, a North Korean official conceded any troop involvement would be legitimate. With Ukraine's claim of 11,000 North Korean soldiers supplementing Russian ranks, the conflict in Kursk could hold sway in future peace negotiations.

