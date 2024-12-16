Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Arms Suppliers for Gangs Arrested

Delhi Police's crime branch achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting two arms suppliers connected to the notorious Tillu Tajpuria and Chhenu Pahalwan gangs, police officials disclosed on Monday.

Law enforcement authorities confiscated 10 firearms, 15 live rounds, and a stolen motorcycle. The operation began after a tip-off resulted in the apprehension of Ajay on the Delhi-Noida border on December 12, with the suspect already implicated in over 10 criminal charges, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain.

Delving deeper into the criminal network, Ajay's interrogation revealed stash locations leading to Shamim's capture in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Identified as a key supplier, Shamim allegedly provided illegal firearms contingent upon regional gang demands, notably catering to gang figure Vinay Pandit, as reported by DCP Sain.

(With inputs from agencies.)