Spyware Scandal: Serbia's Surveillance Battle
Amnesty International reports that Serbia's secret service and police have used spyware to monitor journalists and opposition activists. This spyware allegedly captures screenshots and copies contact lists from mobile phones, sparking concerns over state control and civil suppression amidst growing anti-government protests.
Amnesty International has accused Serbia's secret police and intelligence services of spying on journalists and opposition activists by deploying spyware on their mobile devices.
The watchdog's report, based on testimonies from individuals alleging their phones were hacked, claims that the spyware allowed authorities to capture screenshots and download contact lists, which were subsequently uploaded to a government-controlled server.
Amnesty's findings come as President Aleksandar Vucic faces significant opposition, with anti-government protests led by university students and opposition activists fearing heightened surveillance as civil discontent rises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
