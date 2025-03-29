Left Menu

Union Minister Defends Free Speech Restrictions Amid Opposition Criticism

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended India's constitutional restrictions on freedom of expression, countering Opposition criticism over actions against comedian Kunal Kamra. At TV9 Bharatvarsh Global Summit, Vaishnaw noted these restrictions date back to Nehru's era, emphasizing India's unique cultural framework compared to Western norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:24 IST
Union Minister Defends Free Speech Restrictions Amid Opposition Criticism
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to mounting criticism from the Opposition, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the ruling BJP's stance on freedom of expression. Speaking on Saturday, Vaishnaw highlighted that, according to India's Constitution, this right is subject to reasonable restrictions. His comments follow accusations against the BJP after Maharashtra government's controversial action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing the TV9 Bharatvarsh Global Summit, Vaishnaw challenged critics to revisit the Constitution, arguing that the document clearly outlines the conditions under which freedom of expression and speech should be exercised. These limitations were introduced during Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure through the first amendment, Vaishnaw insisted, urging critics to understand the Constitution's stance.

The Minister drew a comparison between India's cultural values and Western norms, emphasizing that actions like flag-burning, deemed as free expression in the West, are not acceptable in India. Vaishnaw called India a geo-cultural nation, bound by a longstanding cultural framework distinct from Western cultural practices. He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'politics of performance,' contrasting it with past Congress rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025