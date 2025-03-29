Union Minister Defends Free Speech Restrictions Amid Opposition Criticism
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended India's constitutional restrictions on freedom of expression, countering Opposition criticism over actions against comedian Kunal Kamra. At TV9 Bharatvarsh Global Summit, Vaishnaw noted these restrictions date back to Nehru's era, emphasizing India's unique cultural framework compared to Western norms.
Reacting to mounting criticism from the Opposition, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the ruling BJP's stance on freedom of expression. Speaking on Saturday, Vaishnaw highlighted that, according to India's Constitution, this right is subject to reasonable restrictions. His comments follow accusations against the BJP after Maharashtra government's controversial action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Addressing the TV9 Bharatvarsh Global Summit, Vaishnaw challenged critics to revisit the Constitution, arguing that the document clearly outlines the conditions under which freedom of expression and speech should be exercised. These limitations were introduced during Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure through the first amendment, Vaishnaw insisted, urging critics to understand the Constitution's stance.
The Minister drew a comparison between India's cultural values and Western norms, emphasizing that actions like flag-burning, deemed as free expression in the West, are not acceptable in India. Vaishnaw called India a geo-cultural nation, bound by a longstanding cultural framework distinct from Western cultural practices. He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'politics of performance,' contrasting it with past Congress rule.
