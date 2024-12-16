Left Menu

EU Demands Clarity from Syria's New Regime

The European Union seeks assurances from Syria's new leadership about an inclusive, peaceful future without extremist influences. Though the transition has been smooth, questions remain about governance. The EU insists on a political transition respecting human rights, prior to lifting sanctions or providing aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Belgium

The European Union is pressing Syria's new leadership for guarantees of an inclusive and peaceful political future, top diplomats announced on Monday. The EU demands a government where extremism, Russia, and Iran have no role, following President Bashar Assad's escape to Moscow.

Despite a surprisingly calm transition since Damascus fell on December 8, the EU remains concerned about the governance strategies of Syria's interim leaders. The currently ruling group, once part of the opposition, is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which the EU and the US recognize as a terrorist entity.

EU foreign policy representative, Kaja Kallas, stressed the importance of concrete actions over promises, as Syria embarks on an uncertain yet optimistic path. The EU seeks a governmental setup respectful of human rights and inclusive of all minority groups before considering any foreign aid or lifting of sanctions.

