Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange's Indefinite Fast for Reservation Revival
Activist Manoj Jarange plans a new indefinite fast, urging the Maratha community's demand for reservation under the OBC category. He invites community members to join at Antarwali Sarati village. He calls for government action during the state legislature's session to recognize Marathas as Kunbis for quota eligibility.
Activist Manoj Jarange announced on Monday his intention to begin another indefinite fast, advocating for the Maratha community's reservation demands in jobs and education under the OBC category. He plans to reveal the date on Tuesday.
Speaking from Jalna district's Antarwali Sarati village, where he's led previous hunger strikes, Jarange invited Marathas to join the fast, emphasizing voluntary participation.
He urged the BJP-led government to display its commitment to resolving the quota issue during the winter session in Nagpur and demanded swift action on recognizing Marathas as Kunbis for OBC benefits.
