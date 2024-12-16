Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women Pioneers in India's Top Corporates

In recent years, there has been significant progress in the representation of women within India's top 100 companies, according to the 5th Annual Corporate Governance Survey released Monday.

The survey, which analyzed the annual reports and website disclosures of Nifty 100 companies, underscored both achievements and challenges in achieving gender diversity at the executive level.

The number of firms lacking a woman independent director has sharply decreased from 21 in 2021 to just five as of March 2024. As the corporate landscape evolves, experts call for stricter enforcement to ensure sustained progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)