Matrimonial Site Conman: Security Guard's Elaborate Deceit Revealed

A Haryana-based security guard, Manoj Gahlyan, was arrested for defrauding several women on matrimonial sites by impersonating a wealthy professional. He exploited the trust of women to access their financial details, making unauthorized transactions. The long-standing scam was uncovered after a raid in Delhi led to his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:24 IST
A 35-year-old security guard from Haryana, identified as Manoj Gahlyan, has been apprehended for allegedly scamming numerous women on matrimonial sites. Pretending to be a high-earning professional, the man duped women of their financial information, police reported Monday.

Gahlyan was taken into custody on Saturday following an investigation triggered by a woman's complaint at the Cyber Police Station in the west district on November 23. The victim claimed that after gaining her trust through the matrimonial platform, the accused illicitly acquired her bank account and credit card details to conduct unauthorized transactions.

The police's extensive investigation exposed Gahlyan's longtime exploitation of women who hesitated to report the fraud due to social stigmas. On December 15, police conducted a raid in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, capturing Gahlyan, who resides in Panipat. Officers recovered five debit cards and a mobile phone during the operation. Gahlyan confessed that since 2017, he misrepresented himself as a high-ranking manager to lure women into disclosing sensitive financial information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

