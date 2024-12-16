Policeman's Tragic Demise Highlights Stress Within Force

In a tragic turn of events, a 36-year-old policeman, Vineeth, allegedly took his own life in Kerala's Malappuram district, according to police reports released on Monday.

Vineeth, who was part of the Thunderbolt commando unit and the Special Operations Group, was discovered dead in his quarters' bathroom. The denial of leave is suspected as a potential cause, though police are yet to confirm the reason behind this extreme action.

The opposition Congress-led UDF has labeled the incident as 'extremely painful' and 'demoralising', while advocating for a thorough investigation. They demand government intervention to prevent further suicides by addressing mental health issues within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)