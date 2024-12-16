Left Menu

Policeman's Tragic Demise Highlights Stress Within Force

A 36-year-old policeman named Vineeth allegedly died by suicide in Malappuram, Kerala. Serving as a Thunderbolt commando, he was reportedly denied leave, leading to his death. The opposition has claimed mental harassment by superiors, urging the government for a high-level inquiry and preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 36-year-old policeman, Vineeth, allegedly took his own life in Kerala's Malappuram district, according to police reports released on Monday.

Vineeth, who was part of the Thunderbolt commando unit and the Special Operations Group, was discovered dead in his quarters' bathroom. The denial of leave is suspected as a potential cause, though police are yet to confirm the reason behind this extreme action.

The opposition Congress-led UDF has labeled the incident as 'extremely painful' and 'demoralising', while advocating for a thorough investigation. They demand government intervention to prevent further suicides by addressing mental health issues within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

