Cross-Border Trafficking Operation Halted in West Bengal
Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detained in West Bengal's Nadia district. They were caught after entering India with the assistance of touts. Additionally, five suspected Indian touts involved in the cross-border trafficking operation were arrested. One of the detained individuals is a minor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranaghat | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in West Bengal's Nadia district apprehended three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who had entered India without the necessary documentation, police reported on Monday.
The arrests took place in Ranaghat, following the immigrants' illegal entry in the early morning hours with the aid of touts.
In a crackdown on cross-border trafficking, police also detained five suspected Indian touts believed to be facilitating these illegal crossings. Remarkably, one of the detained Bangladeshis is reportedly a minor, highlighting the complex nature of the trafficking operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- illegal
- immigrants
- Bangladesh
- Nadia
- West Bengal
- trafficking
- touts
- arrested
- minor
- cross-border
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Potato Trade Tension: West Bengal's Market Dilemma
Delhi Police Bust International Charas Trafficking Ring
Delhi Drug Bust: Abduction Case Unveils Massive Cannabis Trafficking Operation
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Lives Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border
Rallies Erupt in West Bengal Over Minorities' Rights in Bangladesh