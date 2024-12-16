Cross-Border Trafficking Operation Halted in West Bengal

Authorities in West Bengal's Nadia district apprehended three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who had entered India without the necessary documentation, police reported on Monday.

The arrests took place in Ranaghat, following the immigrants' illegal entry in the early morning hours with the aid of touts.

In a crackdown on cross-border trafficking, police also detained five suspected Indian touts believed to be facilitating these illegal crossings. Remarkably, one of the detained Bangladeshis is reportedly a minor, highlighting the complex nature of the trafficking operations.

