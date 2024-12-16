Supreme Court Faces Key Decisions on Guns, Gender Rights, and More

The U.S. Supreme Court's term, starting in October, addresses critical cases on guns, gender rights, and federal regulatory powers. The outcomes will influence sectors ranging from healthcare to environmental law.

Key cases include the debate over Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, the legality of ghost guns, and online age-verification laws. The justices' decisions are expected by June.

Other significant cases involve nuclear waste authority, flavored vape products, and workplace discrimination claims, underscoring the court's broad reach in shaping U.S. legal landscapes.

