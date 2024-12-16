EU Calls for Russia and Iran's Exclusion from Syria's Future

EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has made a strong statement following discussions with European foreign ministers. She highlighted the consensus reached among EU leaders regarding the necessity to exclude Russia and Iran from Syria's future.

Kallas expressed that many foreign ministers insisted that any new leadership in Syria must strive to remove Russian influence in the region. This was a significant point of discussion as they consider the path forward in stabilizing Syria.

Reports have emerged that while Russia is scaling back its military presence in northern Syria and the Alawite Mountains, Moscow maintains a hold on its primary bases despite the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. This ongoing influence remains a focal point for EU's concerns and discussions.

