EU Calls for Russia and Iran's Exclusion from Syria's Future
EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the need for Russia and Iran to have no role in Syria's future. After a meeting with European foreign ministers, Kallas noted the consensus for a new Syrian leadership to eliminate Russian influence following Moscow's reduced military presence.
EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has made a strong statement following discussions with European foreign ministers. She highlighted the consensus reached among EU leaders regarding the necessity to exclude Russia and Iran from Syria's future.
Kallas expressed that many foreign ministers insisted that any new leadership in Syria must strive to remove Russian influence in the region. This was a significant point of discussion as they consider the path forward in stabilizing Syria.
Reports have emerged that while Russia is scaling back its military presence in northern Syria and the Alawite Mountains, Moscow maintains a hold on its primary bases despite the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. This ongoing influence remains a focal point for EU's concerns and discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's Battle Against Extremism and Illegal Mining: A Government's Pledge
Blinken's Preparations: Marco Rubio's Upcoming Role in U.S. Foreign Policy
Syria's Uncertain Future: Concerns Over Extremism and Terrorism
India's Multigenerational Foreign Policy Unveiled by EAM Jaishankar
South Korea's Unwavering Foreign Policy Post-Impeachment