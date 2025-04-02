Left Menu

Singapore Detains Teens Under Internal Security Act Over Extremism

Singapore detained two teens under the Internal Security Act: a 15-year-old girl supporting Islamic State and a 17-year-old boy linked to far-right extremism. The girl is Singapore's first female youth dealt with under the Act. The boy planned mosque attacks intending to support his extremist views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:13 IST
  Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has taken action under the Internal Security Act by detaining two teenagers over extremist links. A 15-year-old girl has become the first female youth to be dealt with under the Act for her support of the Islamic State, according to the Internal Security Department.

In a separate case, a 17-year-old boy was detained for affiliations with far-right extremist ideologies. He shares connections with Nick Lee Xing Qiu, who was detained the previous December. The boy, identified as an 'East Asian Supremacist,' planned attacks on various mosques in Singapore.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam has urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant against such cases of extremism and radicalisation, highlighting the potential deadly consequences if such ideologies are acted upon, as reported by Channel News Asia.

