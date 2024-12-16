Yemen's Ballistic Tension with Israel
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, allegedly fired by Houthi militants at a target in Jaffa. The Iran-backed group claims such attacks are acts of solidarity with Palestinians. This marks an escalation in regional tensions, highlighting the persistent threat of missile engagements.
In a dramatic escalation of regional hostilities, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi militants on Monday. The missile was aimed at a military target in Jaffa, located in central Israel.
The Houthi group, which receives backing from Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack. Yahya Saree, their military spokesperson, made the announcement during a televised address, emphasizing that the strike was in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
This incident adds to the series of drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthis towards Israel, thereby intensifying the ongoing conflict and raising concerns over security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
