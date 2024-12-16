Left Menu

Lawyers Protest Sparks Traffic Police Row in Jammu

Lawyers in Jammu staged a protest by blocking a road to express outrage over the alleged misconduct of a traffic police officer. The incident resulted in the suspension of the officer involved, calming the situation. An inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:22 IST
Lawyers Protest Sparks Traffic Police Row in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rose in Jammu as lawyers staged a protest on Monday night, blocking a major road to voice their anger over an alleged incident involving misbehavior by a traffic policeman.

The protest centered around an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) accused of inappropriate conduct towards a member of the legal community, sparking uproar among the lawyers.

In response to the protest, police authorities swiftly suspended the ASI in question and ordered an investigation, effectively defusing the heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024