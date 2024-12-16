Lawyers Protest Sparks Traffic Police Row in Jammu
Lawyers in Jammu staged a protest by blocking a road to express outrage over the alleged misconduct of a traffic police officer. The incident resulted in the suspension of the officer involved, calming the situation. An inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter further.
- India
Tensions rose in Jammu as lawyers staged a protest on Monday night, blocking a major road to voice their anger over an alleged incident involving misbehavior by a traffic policeman.
The protest centered around an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) accused of inappropriate conduct towards a member of the legal community, sparking uproar among the lawyers.
In response to the protest, police authorities swiftly suspended the ASI in question and ordered an investigation, effectively defusing the heightened tensions.
