Lawyers Protest Sparks Traffic Police Row in Jammu

Tensions rose in Jammu as lawyers staged a protest on Monday night, blocking a major road to voice their anger over an alleged incident involving misbehavior by a traffic policeman.

The protest centered around an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) accused of inappropriate conduct towards a member of the legal community, sparking uproar among the lawyers.

In response to the protest, police authorities swiftly suspended the ASI in question and ordered an investigation, effectively defusing the heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)