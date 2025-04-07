BJP Demands Resignation Over Controversial Remarks on Women's Safety
The BJP demands Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi seek the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara after his controversial remarks on molestation incidents in Bengaluru. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the minister's trivializing comments and highlighted a significant increase in crimes against women in Karnataka.
The BJP on Monday intensified its demands for Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to push for the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. The call for action follows a controversial remark by Parameshwara, seemingly trivializing a molestation incident in Bengaluru.
BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has accused Parameshwara of holding a misogynistic and patriarchal mindset, reminiscent of previous comments he made on similar incidents. Poonawalla pressed that crimes against women have risen by 50% in the Congress-ruled state.
Highlighting past Congress controversies, Poonawalla referenced the sacking of Congress women functionaries who questioned the party's treatment of women, as well as previous inflammatory remarks by Congress leaders. He emphasized the need for Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to address these issues and demand accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
