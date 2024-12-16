Left Menu

Romance Scams and Crypto Cons: A Lagos Bust

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria arrested 792 suspects in a large-scale raid targeting a fraudulent operation in Lagos. The individuals, including many foreigners, were allegedly involved in scams involving fake cryptocurrency investments and romance fraud, primarily targeting victims in the Americas and Europe.

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 792 individuals in a major crackdown aimed at dismantling a fraud network operating out of Lagos. Among those detained were 148 Chinese and 40 Filipino nationals.

The operation involved a call centre based in the luxurious Big Leaf Building, where staff allegedly seduced victims from the Americas and Europe using social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. The fraudsters lured victims with promises of romance or profitable investments.

Once ensnared, victims were pressured to invest in fake cryptocurrency schemes. Nigerian recruits were used to initially contact victims, with foreign ringleaders finalizing the scams. Authorities seized computers and vehicles during the raid and are collaborating with international partners to explore links to organized crime.

