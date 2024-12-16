Left Menu

Venezuela's Controversial Election: Releases Amidst Protests

Venezuela's attorney general announced the release of 533 people arrested for protesting the contested July election. President Maduro was declared the winner without releasing detailed vote tallies, prompting opposition claims of victory. Rights groups report discrepancies in the number of released protesters and deaths in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst ongoing tensions in Venezuela, the attorney general has reported the release of 533 individuals arrested during protests following a disputed July election.

The election, which saw President Nicolas Maduro claim a third term in office, remains contentious as authorities have not released detailed vote tallies, fueling opposition claims of electoral fraud.

Rights groups, including Foro Penal, have highlighted inconsistencies in the number of released detainees and reported deaths in custody, intensifying scrutiny of the government's handling of political dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

