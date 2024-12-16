Left Menu

Controversial Elections in Venezuela: A Battle for Freedom and Truth

In Venezuela, 533 individuals detained during protests over a disputed July election have been released, according to the attorney general. The opposition claims election fraud, presenting their own vote tally. Discrepancies exist in release numbers, and several protester deaths in custody have been reported by watchdog groups.

16-12-2024
In a significant development, Venezuela's attorney general announced on Monday that 533 individuals arrested during protests over a controversial July election have been released. The contentious election has incited widespread unrest, with over 2,000 arrests made, according to government reports.

Despite international pressure, electoral authorities and the country's supreme court declared President Nicolas Maduro as the winner of a third term, omitting to release ballot box-level vote tallies. Contrarily, the opposition claims these tallies demonstrate a decisive victory for their candidate.

Further complicating the situation, rights group Foro Penal verified only 48 of the recent releases, while Venezuela's Prison Observatory reported three protester deaths in custody, adding to the volatile climate. Official responses have yet to be issued.

