Family Seeks Justice: U.S. Silence on Activist's Death

The family of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, urged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an American investigation. Despite U.S. criticism of her death and other attacks, Blinken provided no assurances. Israel claims the shooting was unintentional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American human rights activist who was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, implored U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for intervention. Despite meeting with Blinken, Eygi's husband, Hamid Ali, reported no promises from Washington regarding an independent investigation.

Eygi, 26, was participating in a protest against Jewish settlement expansion when she was killed on September 6 in Beita. After discussions with Blinken, Ali noted the U.S. diplomat's reluctance to bypass Israel's ongoing investigation. "He was very deferential to the Israelis," Ali remarked, expressing frustration at the lack of U.S. action.

While Israel admits troops shot Eygi, it calls the incident unintentional amid a violent demonstration. Eygi's family suspects she was targeted due to her activism. Despite U.S. criticism of Eygi's death and recent violence against Palestinians, no significant policy shifts toward Israel have been announced.

