Family Seeks Justice: U.S. Silence on Activist's Death

The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American human rights activist who was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, implored U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for intervention. Despite meeting with Blinken, Eygi's husband, Hamid Ali, reported no promises from Washington regarding an independent investigation.

Eygi, 26, was participating in a protest against Jewish settlement expansion when she was killed on September 6 in Beita. After discussions with Blinken, Ali noted the U.S. diplomat's reluctance to bypass Israel's ongoing investigation. "He was very deferential to the Israelis," Ali remarked, expressing frustration at the lack of U.S. action.

While Israel admits troops shot Eygi, it calls the incident unintentional amid a violent demonstration. Eygi's family suspects she was targeted due to her activism. Despite U.S. criticism of Eygi's death and recent violence against Palestinians, no significant policy shifts toward Israel have been announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)