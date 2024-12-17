Left Menu

Ongoing Search for Captured American Journalist Austin Tice

The U.S. State Department continues efforts to locate Austin Tice, an American journalist captured in Syria in 2012. Though no U.S. personnel are currently in Syria, communications with rebel group HTS are ongoing. President Biden asserts Tice is believed alive, and diplomatic efforts persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 01:39 IST
Ongoing Search for Captured American Journalist Austin Tice
Journalist

The United States remains steadfast in its mission to locate Austin Tice, an American journalist who vanished in Syria during a 2012 reporting errand. Despite the absence of American operatives in Syria, the U.S. State Department maintains its relentless pursuit.

Numerous discussions with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a pivotal rebel faction, aim to gather crucial intelligence on Tice's possible whereabouts. Authorities are optimistic, though they currently lack concrete data on his location.

As efforts continue, President Biden reassures the public of the U.S. government's belief in Tice's survival. Tice's abduction, captured by a now-famous video, remains emblematic of the perilous environment journalists confront in war-torn regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024