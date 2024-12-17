Left Menu

TikTok's Supreme Court Battle: A Fight for Free Speech

TikTok filed a request with the Supreme Court to prevent a U.S. law that would force its parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app by January 19 or face a ban. The law, intended for national security, is contested by TikTok, citing free speech concerns and impending economic impact.

Updated: 17-12-2024 01:54 IST
TikTok is urging the Supreme Court to block a U.S. law that demands its parent company, ByteDance, divest the app by January 19 or cease operations in the country. The move comes amid concerns over the app's national security implications.

Facing potential prohibition, TikTok and ByteDance argue the law violates free speech rights. The D.C. Circuit recently upheld the regulation and rejected emergency intervention, sparking criticism from free expression advocates.

The looming ban threatens TikTok's economic viability and has broader implications for foreign-owned apps in the U.S. ByteDance denies sharing U.S. user data or manipulating content, highlighting its importance as a speech platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

