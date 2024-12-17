TikTok's Supreme Court Battle: A Fight for Free Speech

TikTok is urging the Supreme Court to block a U.S. law that demands its parent company, ByteDance, divest the app by January 19 or cease operations in the country. The move comes amid concerns over the app's national security implications.

Facing potential prohibition, TikTok and ByteDance argue the law violates free speech rights. The D.C. Circuit recently upheld the regulation and rejected emergency intervention, sparking criticism from free expression advocates.

The looming ban threatens TikTok's economic viability and has broader implications for foreign-owned apps in the U.S. ByteDance denies sharing U.S. user data or manipulating content, highlighting its importance as a speech platform.

