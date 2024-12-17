TikTok vs. U.S.: A Battle Over Free Speech and Security

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have made a last-ditch plea to the Supreme Court, requesting a temporary block to a new law that could see the app banned in the United States by January 19 unless ByteDance divests its shares. This comes as both TikTok and a group of American users seek emergency intervention amid concerns of free speech infringement and national security risks.

The contentious law, passed in April, was supported by the Justice Department, underscoring concerns about TikToks' potential as a national security threat due to data access and content manipulation. The U.S. Court of Appeals backed this view in December, dismissing TikToks' First Amendment argument.

As administration changes loom, TikTok warns of significant business and user loss should the ban proceed, calling for a pause to reassess the law. Former President Trump, who previously attempted a ban in 2020, has expressed openness to reviewing the issue, highlighting its complexity amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)