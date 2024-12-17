Left Menu

Tesla Trade Secrets Theft Lands German-Canadian in Jail

A German-Canadian resident, Klaus Pflugbeil, has been sentenced to 24 months in U.S. prison for conspiring to steal electric vehicle trade secrets from Tesla. He partnered with Yilong Shao to sell these secrets to FBI agents undercover. Shao remains at large. The case highlights national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 04:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 04:56 IST
Tesla Trade Secrets Theft Lands German-Canadian in Jail

A German-Canadian individual, Klaus Pflugbeil, has been sentenced to 24 months in a U.S. prison for stealing trade secrets from Tesla, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Pflugbeil, 59, pleaded guilty in June to a conspiracy with his business associate, Yilong Shao. They tried to sell Tesla's EV battery manufacturing secrets to undercover FBI agents posing as potential clients from Long Island. While Pflugbeil is now incarcerated, Shao remains at large, with neither his nor Tesla's representatives available for immediate comment.

In a statement, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said that Pflugbeil's actions, which aimed to benefit a China-based company, have critical national security implications. The prosecutors unveiled that their operations extended over several countries and were rooted in stolen information from a leading U.S. electric vehicle firm associated with a Canadian acquisition that matches Tesla's profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024