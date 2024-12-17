Judge Upholds Trump's Conviction Despite Supreme Court Argument
A judge upheld Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records linked to a sex scandal, rejecting Trump's claim that a Supreme Court ruling nullified the verdict. The ruling stated Trump's actions didn't infringe on presidential duties, and alternative measures exist to address potential distractions during his presidency.
In a significant legal development, a judge has upheld the conviction of Donald Trump for falsifying business records related to a sex scandal cover-up. Trump's attempt to nullify the verdict by citing a Supreme Court ruling was rejected.
The conviction stems from a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. This payment aimed to ensure her silence ahead of the 2016 election regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Despite the guilty verdict, Trump pleads not guilty and labels the case as a political attack by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The ruling signifies the unprecedented conviction of a U.S. president, sparking concerns about the potential impact on Trump's ability to govern effectively while facing legal challenges. Justice Juan Merchan emphasized that Trump's personal acts were unlikely to interfere with presidential responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
