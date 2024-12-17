Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Abundant Life Christian School: A Community in Mourning

A 15-year-old student opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, killing a teacher and a teenager, and wounding six others. Identified as Natalie Rupnow, the shooter died from a self-inflicted wound. The incident has reignited debates over gun control amid growing school shooting occurrences in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

A tragic incident unfolded at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, as a 15-year-old student opened fire, resulting in the deaths of a teacher and a teenager. Six others were injured in the attack on Monday.

The shooter, identified as Natalie Rupnow, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died en route to the hospital. Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the response to the active shooter report came just before 11 a.m.

As the community reels from the trauma, President Joe Biden has urged Congress to enforce stricter gun regulations to prevent future tragedies, highlighting the pressing need for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

