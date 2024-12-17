Left Menu

Tragedy and Protests Erupt in Kuttampuzha After Elephant Tragedy

In Kuttampuzha, protests erupted following the death of a local man, Eldose, trampled by a wild elephant. Villagers accused forest officials of inadequate measures to prevent human-animal conflicts and demanded compensation for the family. Authorities promised Rs 10 lakh for the family and a review of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:33 IST
Bornean elephants Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The village of Kuttampuzha became a scene of upheaval after a local, Eldose, perished under the feet of a wild elephant. The tragic incident spotlighted ongoing tensions between villagers and forest officials over ongoing human-animal conflicts.

Residents voiced frustration over perceived inaction by officials, staging protests that lasted into the night. Villagers demanded immediate action and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Eldose's family, highlighting the urgency of the deadly problem.

Responding to local outcry, District Collector N S K Umesh pledged monetary compensation and scheduled a critical review meeting, while officials began constructing barriers to halt wildlife intrusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

