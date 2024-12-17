Tragedy and Protests Erupt in Kuttampuzha After Elephant Tragedy

The village of Kuttampuzha became a scene of upheaval after a local, Eldose, perished under the feet of a wild elephant. The tragic incident spotlighted ongoing tensions between villagers and forest officials over ongoing human-animal conflicts.

Residents voiced frustration over perceived inaction by officials, staging protests that lasted into the night. Villagers demanded immediate action and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Eldose's family, highlighting the urgency of the deadly problem.

Responding to local outcry, District Collector N S K Umesh pledged monetary compensation and scheduled a critical review meeting, while officials began constructing barriers to halt wildlife intrusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)