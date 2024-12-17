Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Impact Gaza Enclave

On Tuesday, Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 14 Palestinians, according to medics. A devastating airstrike in Gaza City's Daraj suburb claimed the lives of 10 people within a single home, simultaneously causing considerable damage to neighboring structures.

Additionally, four fatalities were reported following separate airstrikes in Gaza City and Beit Lahiya. Israeli tanks have intensified operations in Rafah, pushing deeper towards the western area of Mawasi and causing further civilian displacement, as heavy fire forced families to flee.

The conflict traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas' incursion into Israel prompted a military response that resulted in significant casualties and displacement in the region. The ongoing conflict has left the Gaza enclave in devastation.

