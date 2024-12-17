Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in India

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed two bills in the Lok Sabha to facilitate simultaneous elections across India. Opposition parties criticized the bills, labeling them as threats to the Constitution's basic structure. The bills seek to synchronize elections in union territories with national polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:54 IST
Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in India
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha, aiming to establish a mechanism for simultaneous elections across India. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, also known as the 'one nation, one election' bill, seeks to synchronize national and regional polls, including those in union territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and Delhi.

However, the opposition was quick to voice strong objections. Congress representative Manish Tewari argued that the bills violate the Constitution's basic structure, while Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party labeled the move an attack on the federal system. Lawmakers including T R Baalu of the DMK and Kalyan Banerje of the TMC expressed concerns over the financial burden and constitutional implications of the proposed changes.

Despite the heated debate, there are supporters as well. TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani endorsed the bill, pledging his party's unwavering backing for the initiative. As the discussion continues, the future of these transformative proposals remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024