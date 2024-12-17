Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in India
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed two bills in the Lok Sabha to facilitate simultaneous elections across India. Opposition parties criticized the bills, labeling them as threats to the Constitution's basic structure. The bills seek to synchronize elections in union territories with national polls.
In a significant move, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha, aiming to establish a mechanism for simultaneous elections across India. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, also known as the 'one nation, one election' bill, seeks to synchronize national and regional polls, including those in union territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and Delhi.
However, the opposition was quick to voice strong objections. Congress representative Manish Tewari argued that the bills violate the Constitution's basic structure, while Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party labeled the move an attack on the federal system. Lawmakers including T R Baalu of the DMK and Kalyan Banerje of the TMC expressed concerns over the financial burden and constitutional implications of the proposed changes.
Despite the heated debate, there are supporters as well. TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani endorsed the bill, pledging his party's unwavering backing for the initiative. As the discussion continues, the future of these transformative proposals remains uncertain.
