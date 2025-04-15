Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP: 'Threat to Constitution and Social Justice'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP for threatening constitutional integrity and spreading social discord in Uttar Pradesh. He condemned BJP's actions on issues like reservation, law and order, and economic mismanagement. Highlighting SP's past achievements, Yadav advocated for social harmony and justice against BJP's governance approach.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of undermining constitutional freedoms and fostering societal division in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Yadav claimed that the BJP's potential victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls could lead to chaos and the abolition of the Constitution.
Yadav responded to threats by Karni Sena members, linking them to BJP and criticizing the withdrawal of his NSG security. He rejected the notion of kingship based on caste and emphasized the importance of progress and social unity. Yadav vowed to continue battling against injustices attributed to BJP, spotlighting their failure to address pressing societal issues.
Citing irregularities in reservations and recruitment processes, Yadav accused the BJP of undermining affirmative action. He highlighted incidents of violence and corruption under the Yogi Adityanath administration, asserting that the state's law and order were deteriorating. Yadav urged for extension of reservations to private firms and criticized the commercialization of wheat procurement.
