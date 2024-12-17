Modi Criticizes Congress for Water Project Delays, Highlights BJP Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of hindering progress on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, claiming they obstruct support for farmers. He praised the BJP's governance, emphasizing cooperation and development. Modi highlighted BJP's public support and progress in Rajasthan, crediting CM Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique against the Congress on Tuesday, accusing them of stalling the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and failing to support the agricultural community.
Speaking at a public meeting in Jaipur, Modi pointed to the BJP's accomplishments in fostering development and dialogue, contrasting it with Congress's alleged promotion of interstate water disputes.
Highlighting the BJP's public acclaim, Modi praised the party's effective governance and commended the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan for its developmental strides over the past year.
