Russian Forces Seize Control of Hannivka

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Hannivka in eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's state RIA news agency. The report cites information from the Defence Ministry.

As of now, independent verification of this battlefield report has not been possible. Reuters has been unable to confirm the claim through separate sources.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions and military activities in the region. The situation continues to evolve, and more updates are expected as further information becomes available.

