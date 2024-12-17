Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Control of Hannivka

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Hannivka, an eastern Ukrainian settlement. This claim comes from Russia's state news agency, RIA, citing the Defence Ministry. However, the report remains unverified by independent sources like Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:06 IST
Russian Forces Seize Control of Hannivka
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Hannivka in eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's state RIA news agency. The report cites information from the Defence Ministry.

As of now, independent verification of this battlefield report has not been possible. Reuters has been unable to confirm the claim through separate sources.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions and military activities in the region. The situation continues to evolve, and more updates are expected as further information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024