Empowering India: Jasmine Shah's Vision in 'The Delhi Model'

Jasmine Shah's new book, 'The Delhi Model', calls for a paradigm shift in Indian governance, advocating a people-centric approach as a blueprint for the nation's future.

Launched by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the book critiques traditional economic models, asserting that Delhi's success lies in human capital development, prioritizing public welfare over corporate interests.

Highlighting initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, Shah argues for policy shifts that empower citizens, especially the marginalized, presenting the Delhi Model as a roadmap for addressing systemic challenges elsewhere in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)