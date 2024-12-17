Left Menu

Empowering India: Jasmine Shah's Vision in 'The Delhi Model'

Jasmine Shah's book 'The Delhi Model' advocates for a shift in governance focused on empowering people. Launched by Arvind Kejriwal, it critiques traditional models and highlights Delhi's successes in education, healthcare, and pollution control, proposing it as a template for other states to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:08 IST
Empowering India: Jasmine Shah's Vision in 'The Delhi Model'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Jasmine Shah's new book, 'The Delhi Model', calls for a paradigm shift in Indian governance, advocating a people-centric approach as a blueprint for the nation's future.

Launched by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the book critiques traditional economic models, asserting that Delhi's success lies in human capital development, prioritizing public welfare over corporate interests.

Highlighting initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, Shah argues for policy shifts that empower citizens, especially the marginalized, presenting the Delhi Model as a roadmap for addressing systemic challenges elsewhere in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024