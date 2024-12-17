Revisiting Reservations: Should Economic Criteria Replace Caste Basis?

In a landmark discussion in the Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda questioned the necessity of continuing caste-based reservations and proposed economic criteria as an alternative. Urging the Parliament to re-evaluate the foundations of the reservation system, he stressed the need to adapt it to current socio-economic challenges.

Speaking during the debate titled ''Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India'', Deve Gowda pointed out that despite the existing caste-based reservations, many citizens still struggle for basic needs like food. He suggested that focusing on economic disadvantages might better address the pressing issues faced by those in poverty.

Reflecting on the insights shared by Leader of the House J P Nadda, Deve Gowda emphasized the importance of thoughtful deliberation by political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before making any pivotal decisions on the reservation policy. He praised the resilience of the Constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which has endured through decades of change.

