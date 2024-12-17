Children's Breakthrough Leads to Convict's Arrest

In a remarkable turn of events, two children facilitated the arrest of a convicted murderer who had been evading law enforcement in Outer North Delhi. Sanjay, the convict, had been serving a life sentence for a 2010 murder and was granted furlough. Instead of surrendering by June 18, 2024, he chose to disappear.

Police efforts to locate Sanjay had hit a roadblock until the children, related to him, volunteered crucial information. This led to his capture after the police employed technical surveillance based on a phone number the children provided.

The children were initially reluctant to help but understood the gravity of the situation after the police explained the legal implications. Their cooperation proved instrumental in cracking the case, bringing a significant relief to the authorities struggling to apprehend the convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)