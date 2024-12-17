Left Menu

Children's Breakthrough Leads to Convict's Arrest

Two children played a pivotal role in the arrest of a murder convict evading police in Outer North Delhi. The convict, Sanjay, had been on furlough and was due to surrender by June 2024 but went absconding. Their cooperation enabled the police to track and arrest him.

Updated: 17-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:29 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, two children facilitated the arrest of a convicted murderer who had been evading law enforcement in Outer North Delhi. Sanjay, the convict, had been serving a life sentence for a 2010 murder and was granted furlough. Instead of surrendering by June 18, 2024, he chose to disappear.

Police efforts to locate Sanjay had hit a roadblock until the children, related to him, volunteered crucial information. This led to his capture after the police employed technical surveillance based on a phone number the children provided.

The children were initially reluctant to help but understood the gravity of the situation after the police explained the legal implications. Their cooperation proved instrumental in cracking the case, bringing a significant relief to the authorities struggling to apprehend the convict.

