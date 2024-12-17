Capturing a World in Change: A Year in Photos

In 2024, Reuters photographers stepped up to capture a world in motion, taking hundreds of thousands of images globally. These photos reveal intimate stories behind significant events, ranging from U.S. presidential campaigns to natural phenomena like comets streaking across the sky every 80,000 years.

Photographers faced unexpected challenges, like Brendan McDermid who was covering a Donald Trump rally when gunfire erupted. His images of Trump, captured amidst chaos, became iconic campaign-defining moments. Similarly, others depicted struggles of communities amid natural disasters, such as Jonathan Drake's experience during Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Beyond drama, photographers like Anushree Fadnavis and Arlette Bashizi highlighted cultural narratives. In Delhi, Fadnavis captured the stark juxtaposition of pollution and culture. Bashizi, in Congo, focused on unity through fashion. Meanwhile, David Swanson immortalized celestial wonders, capturing the rare Comet C/2023 A3.

