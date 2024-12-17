Tragic Loss: Alleged Suicide of Hyderabad Schoolboy Raises Concerns
A 12-year-old boy from a private school in Hyderabad reportedly died by suicide. The boy's father claims that the school failed to inform the family, who learned about the death through police. Allegations of teacher harassment are being investigated by the authorities.
- Country:
- India
A tragedy unfolded at a private residential school in Hyderabad as a 12-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide in his hostel room. Authorities revealed the Class VII student was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan by a roommate late Monday evening.
Efforts were made by the school staff to save the boy as they rushed him to a hospital, but medical professionals declared him dead upon arrival. The boy hailed from Wanaparthy district, adding a poignant note to the incident's gravity.
In a shocking revelation, the boy's father criticized the school's management for failing to notify them of the incident, learning about his son's demise only through police. The family alleges the boy faced harassment from a teacher. A formal investigation is underway by Hayathnagar Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
