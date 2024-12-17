Supreme Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Kidnapping Case

The Supreme Court of India has annulled the Allahabad High Court's ruling that granted bail to two individuals accused of kidnapping and gangraping a 14-year-old girl. The apex court condemned the exclusion of the survivor from the bail plea proceedings.

A bench including Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma mandated that the accused, Khargesh alias Golu and Karan, surrender to the trial court by December 30. This decision followed the survivor's appeal seeking to rescind the bail granted by the lower court.

Criticizing the process, the bench highlighted failures to adhere to statutory obligations under the Code of Criminal Procedure and the SC/ST Act during the bail proceedings, rendering the high court's bail order legally untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)