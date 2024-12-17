Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Life Imprisonment for Rape of Minor

A Delhi court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor and abandoning her after she became pregnant. The court emphasized the severe consequences for the victim and her child. A financial compensation was awarded to support their future.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024
  • India

In a landmark judgement, a Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor, emphasizing the grave impact on both the victim and her child. The court highlighted the calculated nature of the crime, underscoring its decision for a stringent sentence.

Judge Anu Aggarwal cited the societal stigma and trauma that both the young victim and her child, born as a result of the assault, will endure throughout their lives. The judge refused any leniency, noting the enduring psychological damage inflicted by the convict, an auto driver who duped the minor under false promises of marriage.

During sentencing, Prosecutor Arun K V stressed the dual impact of sexual violence and betrayal faced by the victim. The court ordered the convict to pay a fine and awarded compensation to the survivor, while efforts are being made to locate her to ensure she receives the financial help.

