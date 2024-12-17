Spectrum Saga: Political Sparring over Satellite Allocation

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh are embroiled in a fierce debate surrounding spectrum allocation practices for satellite companies. The argument traces its roots back to the infamous 2G case during the UPA tenure.

Scindia lambasted the 2G spectrum allocation, branding it as a monumental scam that led to a staggering loss of Rs 1,76,645 crore and a notorious example of crony capitalism. He emphasized that the Modi government's approach to spectrum allocation prioritizes transparency through auctions, contrasting it with the opaque practices of the past.

Ramesh countered by linking current administrative spectrum allocations to the previous regime's controversies, questioning the transparency in the current process, and highlighting the acquittal of all accused in the 2G case as evidence against the allegations. The debate underscores ongoing political tensions over telecom policy and regulatory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)