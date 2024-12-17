Left Menu

Spectrum Saga: Political Sparring over Satellite Allocation

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh engage in a contentious debate over spectrum allocation practices. Scindia criticizes past 2G spectrum allocations, while Ramesh highlights transparency concerns in current practices, sparking a wider political discourse on telecom policies and their implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:48 IST
Spectrum Saga: Political Sparring over Satellite Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh are embroiled in a fierce debate surrounding spectrum allocation practices for satellite companies. The argument traces its roots back to the infamous 2G case during the UPA tenure.

Scindia lambasted the 2G spectrum allocation, branding it as a monumental scam that led to a staggering loss of Rs 1,76,645 crore and a notorious example of crony capitalism. He emphasized that the Modi government's approach to spectrum allocation prioritizes transparency through auctions, contrasting it with the opaque practices of the past.

Ramesh countered by linking current administrative spectrum allocations to the previous regime's controversies, questioning the transparency in the current process, and highlighting the acquittal of all accused in the 2G case as evidence against the allegations. The debate underscores ongoing political tensions over telecom policy and regulatory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024