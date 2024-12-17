Modi Criticizes Congress Over Water Disputes and Farmers' Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for not addressing farmers' issues effectively and for stoking water disputes among states instead of resolving them. He pointed to the delay in the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a testament to Congress's alleged negative intentions, marking his comments at a state event in Rajasthan.

Modi emphasized that BJP's policies are aimed at fostering dialogue and cooperation, contrasting it with Congress's approach. He highlighted several projects undertaken by the BJP, such as the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project, expected to provide water and promote development in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, Modi lauded the BJP's achievements, noting the party's strong public support across India. He also underscored the importance of promoting solar energy in Rajasthan and elaborated on initiatives for women's empowerment made during his address.

(With inputs from agencies.)