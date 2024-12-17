Customs Bust Major Cocaine and Gold Smuggling Rings
In significant operations by the Customs Department, over 1,000 grams of cocaine worth Rs 14.2 crore and gold valued at Rs 1.28 crore were seized at an international airport. A Kenyan woman and a cabin crew member, along with a passenger, were arrested in connection with the smuggling activities.
The Customs Department achieved a substantial breakthrough at the international airport with the seizure of over 1,000 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 14.2 crore. A woman from Kenya was arrested in connection with the trafficking scheme, as confirmed by R Srinivasa Naik, Principal Commissioner of Customs.
The arrest came after customs officials found 90 cylindrical hyperdense objects containing cocaine ingested by the passenger. This high-profile bust, following a December 7 interception upon her arrival from Addis Ababa, aligns with ongoing efforts to curb international drug smuggling.
On December 15, further enforcement led to the confiscation of 1.7 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.28 crore, involving a cabin crew member and a passenger. Swift action based on suspicious behavior of the implicated parties resulted in their arrest, with investigations currently underway to dismantle organized smuggling networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
