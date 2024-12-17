Punjab Police's Strategic Review: Combating Crime in Amritsar

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, paid an official visit to Amritsar on Tuesday to scrutinize the prevailing law and order situation in the region.

During a meeting with law enforcement officers, he conveyed stringent directives for professional policing and ensuring decisive action against offenders.

Highlighting the police's focal areas, Yadav prioritized counter-terrorism efforts, organized crime tackling, drug trafficking disruption, and street crime reduction. He advocated for investigations to employ advanced technical and forensic methodologies to enhance crime detection and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)