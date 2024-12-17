Left Menu

Court Delays Atala Masjid Case Amid Worship Site Disputes

A Jaunpur court has delayed any ruling on the survey of Atala Masjid until March 2, 2025, in light of the Supreme Court's directive against issuing orders concerning religious sites. The case involves a dispute claiming the mosque was originally a temple, alleged to be converted in historical invasions.

A Jaunpur court has adjourned the date for passing an order concerning the Atala Masjid survey until March 2, 2025. The decision comes following the Supreme Court's directive advising courts to halt decisions related to religious places under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

A lawsuit by Swaraj Vahini Association President, Santosh Kumar Mishra, argues the mosque site was once a Hindu temple. The court proceedings' delay reflects ongoing tensions in temple-mosque disputes across India, highlighting historical claims of temple desecration and mosque construction.

This legal pause reflects similar disputes, such as the Jama Masjid Shamsi and Neelkanth temple case in Budaun. These conflicts frequently reignite debates about religious heritage and political dynamics around sacred sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

