Minority Rights and Democracy: The Core of India's Constitution

Congress Member of Parliament Syed Naseer Hussain has asserted that India's central guiding principle should be democracy, with the Constitution serving as the nation's sacred text. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he stressed that India is inherently a multi-religious society, yet its prevailing ethos seems to be shifting towards intolerance.

Hussain accused the government of adopting communal division as official policy, a move he claims undermines the foundational vision of India's Constitution. Participating in discussions marking the Constitution's 75-year journey, he warned of a rising trend of polarization and fear-mongering that echoes some of history's darkest periods.

Highlighting the significance of Articles 25 and 26, which guarantee freedom of religion and management of religious affairs, Hussain noted that these rights are becoming increasingly critical in today's environment. He concluded by addressing corruption concerns, calling for investigations into allegations involving the Adani group and electoral bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)