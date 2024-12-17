Left Menu

Jerusalem Resident Arrested in Alleged Iranian Spy Plot

An Israeli in Jerusalem was arrested over alleged connections with Iranian intelligence. Accused of planning an attack, the suspect reportedly communicated with an Iranian agent and attempted to sabotage infrastructure. Authorities stated investigations revealed attempts to acquire weapons and develop explosives. An indictment is anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Israeli resident of Jerusalem has been apprehended on suspicions of collaborating with Iranian intelligence agents, aiming to execute an attack in Israel for financial compensation, according to Israeli security forces.

Authorities stated that the 23-year-old was directed by an Iranian contact known only as "John" between October and November. Allegations include planning to disrupt the Jerusalem light rail's power and seeking materials to fabricate explosives.

Israeli authorities expect to file charges imminently. This incident is part of broader Iranian espionage efforts involving nearly 30 individuals recently detained across Israel, indicating Tehran's intensified efforts to infiltrate its adversary.

